JNU sexual harassment case: Prof Bimol Akoijam gets interim protection from arrest

Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor A Bimol Akoijam has been granted interim protection from arrest after the Rouse Avenue Court disposed of his anticipatory bail plea in a sexual harassment case.

The court restrained the Delhi Police from taking any coercive action against him. The police also assured the court that seven days' advance notice would be given if his arrest became necessary, provided he did not cooperate with the investigation.

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The investigating officer would otherwise be at liberty to approach the court.

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Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, is a professor at the School of Social Sciences, JNU.

According to reports, at least 11 women students had filed sexual harassment complaints against him in May.

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The complainants alleged that the professor invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

Earlier, on October 12, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Akoijam on charges of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman, based on a complaint filed by the university's chief security officer.

The FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station and invokes Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While Section 75 deals with sexual harassment, including unwelcome physical contact and advances, Section 79 pertains to words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.