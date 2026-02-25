JNU students call for VC’s removal announce long march to MoE

Advertisement

Raising slogans of “JNU VC must go”, student leaders called for immediate intervention by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in the matter, urging it to act on a complaint submitted by a former JNUSU president. The union has also demanded that the Commission direct the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the VC over the alleged comments.

In a statement, the student body alleged that the campus atmosphere had deteriorated amid what it described as a “lockdown” by the administration. It claimed that the university security personnel and certain faculty members had been involved in intimidation tactics against protesting students.

According to JNUSU, two of its office-bearers, Aditi and Danish, were allegedly attacked on the campus. The union said five male security guards assaulted them under instructions from a security inspector and an associate professor. The alleged incident, it said, reflected the administration’s approach towards dissenting students.

The student body also accused members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of threatening union representatives and other students. It claimed that incidents of violence and intimidation took place in the presence of both plainclothes police personnel and university security staff.

The protesters further alleged that several students, including JNUSU office-bearers, had been named in the FIRs filed by the administration. They claimed that on the night of February 22, following alleged attacks by the ABVP members, student leaders and supporters took shelter inside the central library for safety. The administration, they alleged, subsequently filed complaints against the protesting students.

Despite the ongoing tension, JNUSU said its protest movement remained active. As part of its “Out of bounds class” lecture series, the union recently hosted noted economist Prabhat Patnaik for what it described as the eighth lecture in the series.

The union has now called for a “Long March” to the Ministry of Education (MoE), demanding the implementation of the UGC regulations and the enactment of the proposed Rohith Act.

The march is expected to take place on Thursday.