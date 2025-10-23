JNU students' union elections to be held on Nov 4; results on Nov 6
Election process to begin on October 24 with display of tentative voter list and commencement of corrections in it
The election committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Thursday released the tentative schedule for the 2025-26 student elections, with polling scheduled for November 4 and the results on November 6.
According to the schedule released by election committee chairperson Ravi Kant, the poll process will begin on October 24 with the display of the tentative voter list and commencement of corrections in it from 9 am to 5 pm.
Nomination forms will be issued on October 25 between 2 pm and 5 pm. The candidates can file their nominations on October 27 from 9:30 am to 5 pm.
The list of valid nominations will be displayed at 10 am on October 28, followed by the withdrawal of nominations between 2 pm and 5 pm.
The final list of candidates will be released on the same day by 7 pm, and a press briefing with space allotment for campaigning will follow at 8 pm.
Key dates for election-related events:
School general body meetings (GBMs): October 29 to October 31
University general body meeting (UGBM): November 1
Presidential debate: November 2
No Campaign Day: November 3
Polling will be held on November 4 in two sessions – from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm – with counting beginning at 9 pm.
The final results will be declared on November 6.
