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Home / Delhi / JNU Students Union plans ‘Palestine 36’ screening at hunger strike site

JNU Students Union plans ‘Palestine 36’ screening at hunger strike site

Information and Broadcasting Ministry had initially denied permission for "Palestine 36" to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala last year, citing concerns over India’s relations with Israel

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:29 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Students of JNU on a hunger strike on the campus on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
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The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has planned a screening of the movie "Palestine 36" at its hunger strike site on the campus on Tuesday, even as its agitation against disciplinary action and several campus-related issues entered its fourth day.

A poster circulated by the students' union said the screening was being organised to “celebrate Palestinian resistance”. It is planned at the Sabarmati T-Point, where 17 students, including JNUSU office-bearers, have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 3.

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The development comes amid a standoff between the protesting students and the university administration.

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In its latest statement, JNUSU alleged intimidation by the university administration, claiming that the Chief Security Officer (CSO) had threatened the protesting office-bearers with an extension of their rustication.

“The CSO threatened the JNUSU OBs that their rustication duration maybe increased, if we continue with the strike. Most shocking of all the JNU administration has denied medical check up of the JNUSU OBs who are on hunger strike,” the union said.

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The union is demanding revocation of the CPO Manual and the rustication of JNUSU office-bearers, reinstatement of Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), restoration of the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and reform of the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) in accordance with the principles of the Rohith Act.

Among its infrastructure demands, JNUSU has sought renovation and upgrading of hostels, expansion of library seating, functional lifts and essential facilities in Kaveri, Periyar and Godavari hostels, repair of campus roads, renovation of the stadium and Teflas, gender-neutral washrooms and reforms in the Health Centre.

Infrastructure-related issues are among key demands of the protesting students.

The planned screening has also brought renewed attention to the film’s earlier controversies in India. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had initially denied permission for "Palestine 36" to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala last year, citing concerns over India’s relations with Israel. The film was later cleared for screening in January 2026.

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