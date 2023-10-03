JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 2

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) official said on Monday that the administration would soon constitute a committee to look into the repeated incidents of “anti-national” slogans being raised on the campus.

Slogans like “India-occupied Kashmir”, “Free Kashmir” and “Bhagwa Jalega” scribbled on the walls of School of Language went viral on the internet. However, the walls have been repainted now by the administration.

“We are waiting for a report from our chief security officer and based on its suggestions, steps will be taken to deal with the issue,” said JNU Rector Satish Chandra Garkoti.

Protesting students have on several occasions defaced the walls of the Vice Chancellors office and “anti-India” slogans have been raised which have stirred controversy.

Recently, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamswvak Sangh) affiliated student’s union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad wrote a letter to the university administration demanding action against the chief security officer for “failing” to prevent such incidents.

In December last year, “Brahmins Leave The Campus” and “Brahmo-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge” slogans were found scribbled on the walls of the School of International Studies.

