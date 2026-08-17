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Home / Delhi / JNU VC rejects recruitment scam allegations

JNU VC rejects recruitment scam allegations

Calls reports ‘fake propaganda’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:22 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. File Photo
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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit has rejected reports of an alleged recruitment scam at the university, accusing sections of the media and student and teachers bodies of running a “fake malicious campaign” against her.
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Responding to the allegations, Pandit defended the recruitment process undertaken during her tenure and said the university had maintained transparency, particularly in the recruitment of candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories.

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“Sections of the media have been running a fake malicious campaign through false, distorted, selective or unsubstantiated narratives. Despite the most transparent record recruitments, especially of the SC/ST and the OBC in the university in the last four and a half years of my term as VC, I have been made the target of a vicious campaign by the JNUSU and JNUTA. No evidence, only fake propaganda,” she said.

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The Vice Chancellor's remarks come amid allegations surrounding the recruitment process at the JNU, with questions being raised over the manner in which appointments were carried out.

Pandit also accused the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) of targeting her through what she described as a “vicious campaign”.

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She maintained that the allegations were not supported by evidence and asserted that the recruitment record of the university during her tenure demonstrates transparency in the process.

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