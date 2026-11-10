JNU workers’ protest enters Day 8 over unpaid bonus, labour rights

The agitation by sanitation, mess and security workers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entered its eighth consecutive day on Sunday, with workers continuing their protest over pending bonus payments, staff shortages and the denial of basic labour rights.

The workers, backed by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), are demanding payment of bonuses, an increase in workforce, earned leave (EL), casual leave (CL), maternity benefits and other statutory entitlements. They alleged that despite negotiations involving the Labour Commissioner, the JNU Labour Union and the university administration, neither the administration nor the contractor had acted on the directions and assurances given during the meetings.

The union alleged that workers were forced to spend Diwali without receiving their due bonuses, even as the university celebrated the festival. It accused the administration of failing to address employees’ grievances despite repeated reconciliation meetings.

A worker said, “So far, only a few meetings have been held with the Labour Commissioner, but they have largely remained a formality. Officials come, sign the proceedings and leave without any meaningful discussion on employees’ demands or efforts to find a solution. Despite several reconciliation meetings, no concrete policy has been framed to address their grievances.”

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Raising concerns over the declining workforce and increasing workload, another worker alleged that staff strength in several departments had been significantly reduced, leaving the remaining employees struggling to manage the university campus.

“The workforce has reduced drastically, placing an enormous workload on the remaining employees. In the garment sorting department, the staff strength has fallen from around 50 to just 25. These employees are now expected to manage the entire campus. The excessive workload is a serious concern, with several employees reportedly having died of heart attacks over the past year. Workers are also being verbally asked to leave without any written notice or due process, which is completely unfair and unjust.”

The protesting workers maintained that their demands remained unresolved despite multiple rounds of discussions. They called on the university administration and contractor to honour their commitments and ensure basic labour rights and dignity for employees.