JNUSU accuses administration of weakening hunger strike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday accused the university administration of attempting to discredit its ongoing indefinite hunger strike, alleging that Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was creating a misleading narrative about the protest. Meanwhile, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu and Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to resolve the prolonged impasse.

Addressing a press conference outside the university’s main gate, the students’ union reiterated its demands for the revocation of rustication orders against elected student representatives, the withdrawal of contentious provisions of the Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) Manual and the resolution of other pending campus-related grievances. The JNUSU also questioned the Vice-Chancellor’s visit to the hunger strike site at 9 am, alleging that the timing was intended to create the impression that only a few students were participating in the protest.

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“Why did she not inform us before coming? All the hunger strikers and more than a hundred student volunteers are staying there round the clock. Why did she not visit at 9 pm?” the union asked.

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The union further accused the administration of making misleading claims about the medical assistance provided to the protesters, particularly the rusticated student leaders.

It alleged that, contrary to the Vice-Chancellor’s claims, medical check-ups for rusticated office-bearers were not conducted during the first six days of the hunger strike. “The rusticated office-bearers were denied any kind of medical check-up, and it was done via a private lab, reflecting the lack of humanitarian concern on the part of the administration,” the JNUSU said.

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Rejecting attempts to portray it as merely a student group, the union asserted that it was an elected representative body with a mandate from around 9,000 students. It also alleged irregularities in university recruitment processes and questioned the administration’s claims regarding the use of taxpayers’ money.

The confrontation comes amid growing concern over the protesters’ health. The indefinite hunger strike had entered its 16th day on October 18. Meanwhile, Brittas, who leads the CPI(M)’s parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha, has written separately to President Murmu and Education Minister Joshi, seeking urgent intervention.

In his letter to the President, Brittas invoked her role as Visitor of JNU under the Jawaharlal Nehru University Act, 1966, and urged her to facilitate the withdrawal of rustication orders against elected student representatives and the removal of objectionable provisions of the CPO Manual.

In his letter to the Education Minister, the MP expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the hunger-striking students and called for meaningful dialogue between the university administration and student representatives.