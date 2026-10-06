JNUSU hunger strike enters Day 3

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The union is demanding the revocation of the CPO Manual and the rustication of JNUSU office-bearers, reinstatement of GSCASH, restoration of the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and reform of the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) in accordance with the principles of the Rohith Act.

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Among its infrastructure demands, JNUSU has sought renovation and upgrading of hostels, expansion of library seating, functional lifts and essential facilities in Kaveri, Periyar and Godavari hostels, repair of campus roads, renovation of the stadium and Teflas, gender neutral washrooms and reforms in the Health Centre. It has also demanded functional mess and Wi-Fi facilities in Barak Hostel.

The union has further demanded an independent inquiry into alleged recruitment irregularities, increased MCM scholarships, hostel accommodation for students until submission of their PhD thesis, adherence to reservation norms in hostel allotments and meaningful student representation in university councils and committees.

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In its latest statement, JNUSU alleged intimidation by the university administration, claiming that the Chief Security Officer had threatened the protesting office-bearers with an extension of their rustication.

"The CSO threatened the JNUSU OBs that their rustication duration maybe increased, if we continue with the strike. Most shocking of all the JNU administration has denied medical check-up of the JNUSU OBs who are on hunger strike."

JNUSU said the hunger strike would continue until its demands were addressed, asserting, "We have sent the VC the message that, no matter the repression and intimidation, our hunger strike will continue undeterred until the demands are met."