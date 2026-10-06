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Home / Delhi / JNUSU hunger strike enters Day 3

JNUSU hunger strike enters Day 3

Students press for hostel overhaul, GSCASH, JNUEE restoration

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Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Students of JNU during their hunger strike entered its third day at JNU Campus in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) hunger strike entered its third day on Monday, with 17 students, including its three office-bearers, continuing their indefinite fast over a range of demands concerning student rights, social justice, hostel facilities and the university’s crumbling infrastructure.JNUSU President Aditi said the protest was aimed at pressing the administration to address the long-pending concerns of students, particularly the deteriorating condition of hostels and basic facilities on campus. “Our demands are not limited to one issue. Students are facing problems with hostel infrastructure and basic facilities, and the administration needs to address these concerns along with issues of democratic rights, social justice and student representation,” she said.
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The union is demanding the revocation of the CPO Manual and the rustication of JNUSU office-bearers, reinstatement of GSCASH, restoration of the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and reform of the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) in accordance with the principles of the Rohith Act.

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Among its infrastructure demands, JNUSU has sought renovation and upgrading of hostels, expansion of library seating, functional lifts and essential facilities in Kaveri, Periyar and Godavari hostels, repair of campus roads, renovation of the stadium and Teflas, gender neutral washrooms and reforms in the Health Centre. It has also demanded functional mess and Wi-Fi facilities in Barak Hostel.

The union has further demanded an independent inquiry into alleged recruitment irregularities, increased MCM scholarships, hostel accommodation for students until submission of their PhD thesis, adherence to reservation norms in hostel allotments and meaningful student representation in university councils and committees.

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In its latest statement, JNUSU alleged intimidation by the university administration, claiming that the Chief Security Officer had threatened the protesting office-bearers with an extension of their rustication.

"The CSO threatened the JNUSU OBs that their rustication duration maybe increased, if we continue with the strike. Most shocking of all the JNU administration has denied medical check-up of the JNUSU OBs who are on hunger strike."

JNUSU said the hunger strike would continue until its demands were addressed, asserting, "We have sent the VC the message that, no matter the repression and intimidation, our hunger strike will continue undeterred until the demands are met."

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