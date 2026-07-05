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Home / Delhi / JNUSU member hospitalised on seventh day of hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

JNUSU member hospitalised on seventh day of hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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A poster installed during the seventh day of a hunger strike by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Saturday. PTI
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A student leading the indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday after her condition deteriorated as the protest entered seventh day.

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According to All India Students Association (AISA), JNU’s student union joint secretary Danish Ali was shifted to the hospital around 5.30 pm after suffering severe pain and weakness during the fast.

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AISA claimed her blood sugar level had dropped to 46 mg/dl, following which she was taken in an ambulance to receive intravenous fluids and break her fast under medical supervision.

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Hundreds of students gathered as Danish was taken to the hospital, raising slogans and reiterating their demand for Pradhan’s resignation.

The hospitalisation came as many protesters, including Sonam Wanghuk, All India Students Association president Neha, Manish, Hrishikesh, Deepak and Aameen, continued their indefinite hunger strike.

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AISA also alleged that the Centre had ignored the agitation despite the deteriorating health of the protesters.

The organisation also accused the establishment of attempting to delegitimise the protest and alleged that those participating in the demonstration were facing hostility.

The protesters have maintained that they will continue the indefinite hunger strike while pressing their demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

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