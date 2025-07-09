DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / JNUSU president hospitalised amid ongoing hunger strike

JNUSU president hospitalised amid ongoing hunger strike

Authorities assure students of raising issue with VC in meeting
article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
JNUSU president Nitish Kumar being shifted to a hospital.
Advertisement

The indefinite hunger strike by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) entered a critical stage on July 8 early morning after JNUSU president Nitish Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital at around 1 am due to severe chest pain. His health emergency follows a series of deteriorating medical conditions among several students participating in the protest.

Advertisement

The JNU administration, including the Dean of Students (DoS), visited the protest site at Sabarmati T-Point to engage with the students. While discussions were held, the JNUSU remained firm in its core demand for the reinstatement of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE).

“The JNU administration should realise that JNUEE is not just an exam, it’s a gateway for inclusive education and we are not going to compromise on that,” said a JNUSU member during the dialogue.

Advertisement

In addition to the demand for JNUEE, the students raised concerns over hostel evictions of PhD batches and called for the revocation of proctorial notices. “The right to a roof over our heads while we complete our thesis is not a favour, it’s a just academic right,” said JNUSU in a public statement, reiterating that no student in the final stages of their PhD should be forced out of hostels.

In a slight breakthrough, the admin team conveyed that they would hold a meeting with the Vice Chancellor later today to discuss the students' demands. “We will update the students about our discussion with the VC,” the administration told the students.

Advertisement

“Our bodies may break, but our resolve remains unshaken,” said Comrade Briti, who continues to fast alongside Antariksha, Manikant, Rajat, Shrey and others.

The protesters reiterated its demands for a revival of JNUEE, revocation of proctorial actions, hostel extension linked to academic tenure, and a substantial increase in the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship.

As the university awaits the outcome of the administration’s meeting with the VC, the pressure is mounting, and so is the support from the wider student community. The situation at JNU remains tense but resolute, with the hunger strikers refusing to step back from what they call a fight for justice and dignity.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts