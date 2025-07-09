JNUSU president hospitalised amid ongoing hunger strike

The indefinite hunger strike by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) entered a critical stage on July 8 early morning after JNUSU president Nitish Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital at around 1 am due to severe chest pain. His health emergency follows a series of deteriorating medical conditions among several students participating in the protest.

Advertisement

The JNU administration, including the Dean of Students (DoS), visited the protest site at Sabarmati T-Point to engage with the students. While discussions were held, the JNUSU remained firm in its core demand for the reinstatement of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE).

“The JNU administration should realise that JNUEE is not just an exam, it’s a gateway for inclusive education and we are not going to compromise on that,” said a JNUSU member during the dialogue.

Advertisement

In addition to the demand for JNUEE, the students raised concerns over hostel evictions of PhD batches and called for the revocation of proctorial notices. “The right to a roof over our heads while we complete our thesis is not a favour, it’s a just academic right,” said JNUSU in a public statement, reiterating that no student in the final stages of their PhD should be forced out of hostels.

In a slight breakthrough, the admin team conveyed that they would hold a meeting with the Vice Chancellor later today to discuss the students' demands. “We will update the students about our discussion with the VC,” the administration told the students.

Advertisement

“Our bodies may break, but our resolve remains unshaken,” said Comrade Briti, who continues to fast alongside Antariksha, Manikant, Rajat, Shrey and others.

The protesters reiterated its demands for a revival of JNUEE, revocation of proctorial actions, hostel extension linked to academic tenure, and a substantial increase in the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship.

As the university awaits the outcome of the administration’s meeting with the VC, the pressure is mounting, and so is the support from the wider student community. The situation at JNU remains tense but resolute, with the hunger strikers refusing to step back from what they call a fight for justice and dignity.