JNUSU screens ‘Palestine 36’ at hunger strike site

The film was being screened at the Sabarmati T-Point when this report was filed.

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A JNU official, when asked about the event, said no permission had been given to the students for the screening. The JNUSU had described the event as a screening to “celebrate Palestinian resistance”.

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The screening was held at the site where 17 students, including JNUSU office-bearers, have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 3. The students are protesting disciplinary action against union office-bearers and raising several campus-related demands.

In its latest statement, the JNUSU alleged intimidation by the university administration, claiming that the Chief Security Officer had threatened the protesting office-bearers with an extension of their rustication if they continued the hunger strike. The union also alleged that the administration had denied medical check-ups to the office-bearers on hunger strike.

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The union also alleged that JNU officials denied medical check-ups to its office-bearers participating in the hunger strike. It claimed the Chief Security Officer told them that, being rusticated, they would not be provided medical examinations and warned of possible action over alleged violation of bail conditions. The JNUSU demanded immediate and regular medical monitoring for all hunger strikers.

The students are demanding the revocation of the CPO Manual and rustication of the JNUSU office-bearers, reinstatement of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), restoration of the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and reforms in the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) in line with the principles of the Rohith Act.

“Palestine 36” had earlier been at the centre of controversy over its screening in India after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry initially denied permission for the film to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala last year, before it was subsequently cleared for screening.