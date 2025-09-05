DT
Home / Delhi / Join hands with admn in relief ops, Kejriwal asks party workers

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
NDRF personnel rescue people at Bela Road, Civil Lines, in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed the party workers to serve people struggling with floods in the national capital.

Taking to X, the AAP chief wrote, “Due to the rising water level of the Yamuna, several low-lying areas in Delhi have been submerged. I urge all AAP workers to join hands with the administration in relief and rescue operations and ensure that help reaches every person in need.”

Meanwhile, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha met families displaced from the Jahangirpuri jhuggis to MCD schools due to Yamuna water entering their homes and reviewed the facilities being provided to the affected people.

During the visit, Jha directed officials to resolve sanitation and drinking water issues on a priority. Chandni Chowk MLA Punardeep Sawhney also inspected a flood relief camp in the Yamuna Bazar area.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “Whether in Delhi or Punjab, AAP MLAs are serving flood-affected people day and night. Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha has deployed his entire team for flood relief. Chandni Chowk MLA Punardeep Sawhney also inspected the relief camp set up in the Yamuna Bazar area.”

