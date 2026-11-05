Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Tyagi appointed new ACB Delhi chief 

The office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Thursday appointed Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Tyagi as the chief of Anti-Corruption Branch.

Tyagi, a 2008 batch IPS officer was serving as Joint Commissioner of Police in Traffic.

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He had also handled the Public Relations department of the force in the past.

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The post became vacant after incumbent chief Joint CP Vikramjit Singh was transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Government of NCT of Delhi, is an investigating agency functioning under the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi Government.

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ACB is investigating several high-profile corruption cases involving alleged irregularities in government procurement, public infrastructure, prison administration and construction projects.

One of the major cases concerns an alleged Rs 842-crore medical procurement scam involving the purchase of medicines, surgical equipment and medical devices for Delhi government hospitals.

Another significant investigation concerns alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board's Sewage Treatment Plant contracts.