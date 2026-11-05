Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Tyagi appointed new ACB Delhi chief 

Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Tyagi appointed new ACB Delhi chief 

The post became vacant after incumbent chief Joint CP Vikramjit Singh was transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs to Arunachal Pradesh

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sanjay Kumar Tyagi. File
Advertisement

The office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Thursday appointed Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Tyagi as the chief of Anti-Corruption Branch.

Tyagi, a 2008 batch IPS officer was serving as Joint Commissioner of Police in Traffic.

Advertisement

He had also handled the Public Relations department of the force in the past.

Advertisement

The post became vacant after incumbent chief Joint CP Vikramjit Singh was transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Government of NCT of Delhi, is an investigating agency functioning under the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi Government.

Advertisement

ACB is investigating several high-profile corruption cases involving alleged irregularities in government procurement, public infrastructure, prison administration and construction projects.

One of the major cases concerns an alleged Rs 842-crore medical procurement scam involving the purchase of medicines, surgical equipment and medical devices for Delhi government hospitals.

Another significant investigation concerns alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board's Sewage Treatment Plant contracts.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts