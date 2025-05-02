Journalist Kedar Nath’s book launched in Delhi

Veteran journalist Kedar Nath Gupta’s book ‘Ink, Saffron and Freedom’ was unveiled at a function at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Wednesday evening. The event saw the presence of several prominent figures, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal.

The book, published by Prabhat Prakashan, offers a personal and ideological account of the evolution of Indian journalism, the political landscape of post-Independence India and the ideological foundations of the RSS. The author, a former swayamsevak, who was jailed at the age of 16 following the post-Gandhi assassination ban on the RSS, brings together decades of lived experience, political insight and historical perspective.

Addressing the gathering, Gopal called intolerance the biggest global threat and asserted the relevance of the Hindu way of life. “The Hindu society is the only one that is truly tolerant and accepting. The world today needs Hindu values,” he said. Reflecting on the horrors of the Partition, he raised questions over the consequences of Pakistan’s creation and the communal divides that persist. “This book gives an honest portrayal of such turning points in Indian history,” he added.