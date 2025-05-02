DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Journalist Kedar Nath’s book launched in Delhi

Journalist Kedar Nath’s book launched in Delhi

The book, ‘Ink, Saffron and Freedom’, was unveiled at function at Dr Ambedkar International Centre
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:09 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Veteran journalist Kedar Nath Gupta’s book ‘Ink, Saffron and Freedom’ was unveiled at a function at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Wednesday evening. The event saw the presence of several prominent figures, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal.

The book, published by Prabhat Prakashan, offers a personal and ideological account of the evolution of Indian journalism, the political landscape of post-Independence India and the ideological foundations of the RSS. The author, a former swayamsevak, who was jailed at the age of 16 following the post-Gandhi assassination ban on the RSS, brings together decades of lived experience, political insight and historical perspective.

Addressing the gathering, Gopal called intolerance the biggest global threat and asserted the relevance of the Hindu way of life. “The Hindu society is the only one that is truly tolerant and accepting. The world today needs Hindu values,” he said. Reflecting on the horrors of the Partition, he raised questions over the consequences of Pakistan’s creation and the communal divides that persist. “This book gives an honest portrayal of such turning points in Indian history,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper