JP Nadda, Rahul, Kejriwal meet injured protesters at RML Hospital

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal today visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to meet protesters injured during the police action following the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march on Monday.

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In a post on X, the Congress said, “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal met the students injured during the alleged police brutality and lathi-charge in yesterday’s protest. Today, the future of students in the country is being trampled upon, and lathis are being used against those who raise their voices, for which PM Narendra Modi should apologise. The students’ demand is absolutely clear — the government should take responsibility for the paper leak, and Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.”

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At the entrance to the hospital’s emergency ward, where the injured persons are admitted, security personnel and Delhi Police officials were deployed, restricting access to the patients.

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Hospital sources said around 150 injured persons were brought to RML Hospital, while around 24 others were treated at Lady Hardinge Medical College. Most of the injured persons were discharged after administering first aid.

Shikha, a 19-year-old medical aspirant, said she had arrived at Jantar Mantar expecting a peaceful protest. Instead, she found the area heavily barricaded and closely monitored by the police. According to her, what began with slogans and speeches soon turned chaotic as the police allegedly resorted to a lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the gathering.

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The girl alleged that she was struck on the head with a baton during the commotion and briefly lost consciousness. Her friends managed to pull her out of the crowd and take her to RML Hospital.

She was discharged hours later after receiving two stitches, with her head wrapped in bandages. “If the government had admitted its mistake and assured us that it would not happen again, we would not have been here,” she said.

Also caught in the turmoil was Nutan Toppo (32), who said she had joined the demonstration in solidarity with the students despite not being a NEET candidate herself. As protesters scattered amid the tear gas, she alleged that a shell struck her near the ear, severely injuring the side of her face. The impact damaged the external structure of her ear and required emergency surgery at RML Hospital.

Toppo said she had expected to attend a peaceful protest and return home the same day. Instead, she was taken to the hospital by strangers she had met only hours earlier at the demonstration.

“Even when we were sitting peacefully, they kept firing tear gas repeatedly,” she said, adding “I never imagined it would end this way.”

AAP chief announces legal, medical aid for students

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced legal and medical assistance for students allegedly affected by police action during a protest at Jantar Mantar here yesterday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Kejriwal alleged that the police had used excessive force against students despite the protest being peaceful.

He claimed that several students had been injured, false FIRs had been registered and some parents were unable to locate their children.

Kejriwal released a helpline number, 8588833548, for students and parents seeking legal or medical assistance. He said the AAP had constituted a legal and medical team to provide immediate support, and urged those in need to send a message to the number for prompt assistance.

“The Aam Aadmi Party stands with the students who have suffered due to the brutality of the Modi government. Do not panic. We are with you and will fight this battle together,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP said it would extend all possible legal and medical support to students and their families affected by the incident.