Judge cash row: Police team led by DCP visits Delhi HC judge's residence

Judge cash row: Police team led by DCP visits Delhi HC judge's residence

Sources say police team will carry out an inspection of the place where the fire occurred and may question staff working in the judge's residence
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 PM Mar 26, 2025 IST
Police outside the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, in New Delhi. PTI file
A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) on Wednesday visited the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the investigation into the alleged discovery of cash, official sources said.

Police sources said the police team will carry out an inspection of the place where the fire occurred and may question staff working in the judge's residence.

On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload the inquiry report of Chief Justice D K Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court in the incident. It included photos and videos of the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash.

Justice Varma denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

