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Home / Delhi / Judge steps aside in Karti Chidambaram case

Judge steps aside in Karti Chidambaram case

Delhi HC orders fresh listing

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Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court's Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Tuesday recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, seeking the quashing of a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged bribery involving Diageo Scotland.

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Justice Sharma directed that the case be listed before a different Bench in July, indicating that the matter would not be heard by her.

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The judge said in open court that the case would have to be placed before another Bench, making it clear that she would not proceed with the hearing. She also noted that a connected matter filed by Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, arising out of the same CBI FIR, would similarly be taken up by a different Bench.

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Chidambaram has approached the High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him by the CBI. The agency has alleged that he received a bribe from Diageo Scotland in return for facilitating the lifting of a liquor import ban in 2005, when his father, P Chidambaram, was serving as the Union Finance Minister.

According to the CBI, the allegations attract offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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