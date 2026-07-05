Judges inspect Gurugram’s Tower of Justice ahead of inauguration

The inauguration of Gurugram’s new District and Sessions Court complex, the Tower of Justice, will be held on July 12. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Sharma will inaugurate the new judicial complex.

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Ahead of the ceremony, Justice Harsimran Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, along with Justice Rohit Kapoor, Chairman of the High Court’s Building Committee and Inspecting Judge for the Gurugram Division, and committee member Justice Aradhana Sawhney, carried out a detailed inspection of the Tower of Justice on Saturday.

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During the inspection, the three judges directed officials to complete all remaining work within the stipulated timeframe before the inauguration. They said the ceremony would be attended by distinguished guests from the Supreme Court of India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the district judiciary and several other sectors. They instructed officials to ensure proper arrangements for security, traffic management, parking, guest reception, seating, cleanliness and all other logistical requirements in accordance with established protocols.

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The judges also directed officials to give top priority to the convenience of visitors and ensure that every arrangement within the premises is well organised, secure and properly managed. They asked all concerned departments to work in close coordination and complete the preparations on schedule, ensuring that the inauguration ceremony is dignified, well organised and memorable.