Judiciary cut through web of lies: Kavitha after court clears her name in Delhi excise policy case

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Friday expressed relief over being discharged in the Delhi excise policy case and said the judiciary has cut through the "web of lies" in the case.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said she has always maintained that the case was politically motivated, foisted on "opposition parties" as part of a political vendetta.

"Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs). This (case) was a web of lies. Judiciary has cut right through it," she told reporters here.

Kavitha hit out at her brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao for his comments that BRS was the political casualty of the "narrative" of the "liquor scam".

She said BRS lost the 2023 assembly polls due to unfulfilled promises, including housing for the poor, jobs, and "arrogance" in power.

She also said she is going to launch her party in two months.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kavitha, and 20 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

Kavitha said her family members, including her husband, in-laws, and parents, and Telangana Jagruthi workers stood by her during her difficult times, and thanked them for their support.

Her father, Chandrasekhar Rao, himself, time and again, said that the case was a vendetta against him and BRS, which was reflected on her, she said.

"Who will account for the time that I lost with my kids (due to her incarceration for five months)? Who will account for the time that I lost with my family?" she told reporters.

Who will answer for her alleged harassment online and abuses in public meetings (by political leaders), she further asked.

Asked if she would like to share her happiness with her father, KCR, and brother Rama Rao, she said she took her mother's blessings after coming to know about the court verdict.

"I took my mother's blessings after getting this result. This is not the time to talk about other things. I am thankful to all those who stood by me during this case," she said.

Responding to Kavitha's discharge, Rama Rao said the AAP government in Delhi was brought down in the name of the "so-called liquor scam," and the political casualty of that narrative was the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in both the Assembly and Parliament elections.

Kavitha got justice in court and, in the same manner, every case registered against BRS leaders would be conclusively exposed as false, politically motivated, and fabricated, he said.

Until then, reckless allegations by the Congress and BJP, "amplified by media trials", would continue, he said.

Taking exception to Rama Rao's post, Kavitha alleged that her brother is commenting as if BRS lost power due to the Delhi excise policy case.

He is trying to portray the Delhi court verdict in favour of BRS and attribute the party's defeat to her, Kavitha said.

BRS's defeat was due to unkept promises, she added.

"You are living in a denial, my dear brother. Accept the facts. Understand what has happened during that election. Take steps accordingly. Fight it out with people. Do not blame me for this. Where has the party supported me? Three years of cases. Did the party's social media support me?" she told reporters.

"Did I not go to jail for the party? Don't you know what happened behind," she asked.

Is BRS so weak that it was defeated because of one individual? she further asked.

She also said she does not need to say that the "BRS and BJP are one".

Arrested in March 2024, Kavitha walked out of Tihar jail in Delhi on August 29 the same year after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September 2025, after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

She also announced in December last year that her political platform would contest the next assembly elections in the state.