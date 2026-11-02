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Home / Delhi / Justice PS Narasimha recuses from PIL over delay in finalising MoP for judges’ appointments

Justice PS Narasimha recuses from PIL over delay in finalising MoP for judges’ appointments

MoP is a set of documents governing the appointment, elevation and transfer of High Court and Supreme Court judges

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:42 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Justice Narasimha recused himself as he had earlier appeared as Additional Solicitor General in the NJAC proceedings before the top court. Representative image: iStock
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Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha on Monday recused himself from hearing a PIL over the delay in finalising the revised Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The MoP is a set of documents governing the appointment, elevation and transfer of High Court and Supreme Court judges.

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The PIL was listed for hearing before a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

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The petition filed by Lok Prahari, an NGO, stated that the revised MoP has remained unfinalised for nearly 11 years despite repeated correspondence between the Union government and the Supreme Court.

Justice Narasimha recused himself as he had earlier appeared as Additional Solicitor General in the NJAC proceedings before the top court.

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The plea flagged the absence of clearly defined and publicly available criteria for evaluating and selecting candidates for appointment to the constitutional courts.

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