Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar is new DERC chief

New Delhi, June 21
Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed Chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).
The appointment is likely to fuel a fresh tussle between the L-G and the AAP government in Delhi as CM Arvind Kejriwal had approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Kumar Srivastava as the chairperson of the regulator in January.
The appointment of Justice Kumar comes following Shrivastava expressing his inability to take charge due to “family commitments and requirements”.
