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The judge directed that the matter be placed before another bench on April 23.

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Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024, in connection with allegations linking him to an organised crime syndicate allegedly headed by gangster Kapil Sangwan.

His earlier plea for bail had been rejected on January 15, 2025, by the trial court. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, presiding over proceedings at the Rouse Avenue Court, had recorded that material on record prima facie indicated Balyan’s links with the alleged syndicate. The court also held that the statutory threshold for grant of bail under the MCOCA, which imposes stringent conditions, had not been met.

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The case has seen multiple proceedings across courts. Balyan had earlier secured bail in an extortion matter on December 4, 2025, but was taken into custody again within hours in the MCOCA case.

During an earlier hearing on March 13, Justice Sharma had raised concerns over the pace of investigation by the Delhi Police, noting that the accused had remained in custody since 2024 without the completion of the probe.

The court had observed that continued investigation without the crystallisation of charges could delay the framing of charges, remarking that a bail court would ordinarily await that stage.

It had also taken note of submissions indicating that two witnesses cited by the prosecution had retracted their earlier statements against Balyan.