'Justice will come from High Court’: Tahir Hussain after getting life term in murder case

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Friday said, “Insaaf High Court se milega (Justice will come from the High Court).” He was being escorted out of a Delhi court after being sentenced to life imprisonment in the Ankit Sharma murder case.

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Hussain said, "The High Court will give justice; it is not too late."

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The Delhi court earlier in the day sentenced Hussain and four others to life imprisonment after convicting them of murdering Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

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Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh pronounced the sentence after hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment.

The judge said the prosecution had failed to establish that the convicts were beyond reformation. The judgment was pronounced in the presence of Hussain and the four other convicts amid tight security in the courtroom.

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Earlier, the Delhi Police had sought the death penalty for all five convicts, contending that the offence fell within the "rarest of rare" category. Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey argued that Sharma was brutally killed and no mercy had been shown to him during the assault.