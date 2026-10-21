Juvenile among 2 held in Ranhola murder case

Two alleged key suspects, including the suspected shooter, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old history-sheeter who was shot dead by four motorcycle-borne assailants in broad daylight in Outer Delhi’s Vikas Nagar on October 11, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rehan (21), a resident of Shiv Vihar in Uttam Nagar, and a juvenile. The police have recovered two pistols and three live cartridges from them. Two other alleged accomplices, identified as Preet of Mohan Garden and Vikram of Vikaspuri, are yet to be arrested, according to the police.

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The victim, identified as Mohammad Mohnish, was intercepted by the assailants near Pradhan Chowk in B-Block, Vikas Nagar, within the jurisdiction of Ranhola police station. The attackers allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at close range, killing him on the spot.

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According to the Special Cell, the investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from multiple personal grudges against Mohnish. During interrogation, Rehan allegedly told investigators that the juvenile had been seeking revenge after Mohnish and his associates assaulted him following a dispute on social media and threatened to kill him.

The police also said Mohnish was allegedly involved in the murder of Bobby in June this year. Bobby was a close friend of the juvenile, which further fuelled the latter’s hostility towards Mohnish, the police added.

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Rehan allegedly joined the conspiracy because he held a grudge against Mohnish over an earlier incident in jail, where the latter had allegedly manhandled and insulted him. The police said Preet and Vikram also bore a grudge against Mohnish for allegedly assaulting and humiliating their close friend Deepak, alias Langra, who is physically disabled. The four allegedly conspired to eliminate Mohnish, made the necessary preparations and executed the plan, the police said.

The breakthrough came after a team of the Special Cell’s South Western Range received specific information on October 19 about the movement of Rehan and the juvenile in the Dichau-Bamnoli area of Najafgarh. The two were allegedly carrying illegal firearms and planning to commit another crime, the police said.

Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap and apprehended the two suspects. A semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the juvenile, while another pistol was seized from Rehan. A separate FIR was registered at the Special Cell police station on October 20 under the relevant provisions of law.

Mohnish was a bad character of Ranhola police station and had been involved in more than two dozen criminal cases, including snatching, robbery, attempt to murder, offences under the Arms Act and extortion, the police said. His most recent reported involvement was in a case registered at Punjabi Bagh police station.

Rehan, a school dropout who studied up to Class VII, had previously been arrested in a robbery case registered at Nihal Vihar police station in 2025, the police said. Further investigation is underway.