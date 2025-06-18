Juvenile home inmate killed by 2 detainees in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila

A juvenile home inmate lodged in a centre in north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila was killed in a fight over bathing in the washing zone, police said Wednesday.

The victim was a boy detained in an attempted murder case lodged at the Hauz Khas Police Station, as was one of the accused.

The other inmate involved in the attack was booked under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (joint liability) of the IPC by the Mundka police.

Police are verifying the age of the victim and the two accused.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Special Home for Boys (OHB-A), located on Magazine Road, Majnu Ka Tila.

The boy was declared brought dead at Hindu Rao Hospital at 9.46 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that around 9.15 am, the deceased got involved in a quarrel with two inmates over the use of the washroom for bathing,” the officer said.

An inquiry in the matter has been initiated by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Banthia said.

“The concerned Judicial Magistrate and the family of the deceased have been informed. An enquiry under Section 196 of the BNSS (Inquiry by a Magistrate into the cause of death) is being conducted by the Judicial Magistrate,” the officer said.

A case under sections 103(1) (Punishment for murder) of the BNS was registered at Timarpur Police Station, he said.

The boy’s body has been preserved at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting post-mortem.

Meanwhile, his family members have demanded strict action against those responsible for his death and urged authorities to share the CCTV footage from the home.

“He was apprehended on May 13 by the police. We had met him last Friday. He was doing fine and was only asking about his bail,” the victim’s sister told PTI.

She said that on the day of the incident, the family received a call from the authorities informing them that he had been rushed to a hospital after experiencing fits.

“We rushed to the hospital only to be told that he was assaulted by other inmates. We demand strict action against the culprits. We also want to see the CCTV footage to know exactly what happened with him,” she said.

The family also raised questions on the state of security inside the juvenile home.

“Mere bacche ko maar dala (they killed my child),” the boy’s mother wailed.

“I met him last Friday, and he complained of being harassed inside. It is shocking that he was killed in a high-security facility. What was the security doing at that time? Juvenile homes are always under CCTV surveillance. We want to see the footage and know the truth, how this could happen,” she said.

The victim’s father said his son worked as a labourer to support the family.

“He was picked up by the police on May 13. He used to call us every Monday. Then we got a call saying his health was deteriorating, and we were asked to come to the hospital. When we arrived, we were told he had died. We want justice,” he said.