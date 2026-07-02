Juvenile, three others arrested for attacking, robbing woman

The Gurugram police have arrested four accused, including a juvenile, for allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman in the Civil Lines area. The police recovered the stolen mobile phone from their possession.

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According to the police, the woman lodged a complaint on June 27 stating that she was returning home after work around 12.15 am on the intervening night of June 25-26. When she reached the embankment road near Sector 15 Part II, three unidentified men approached her from behind, struck her on the head and knocked her to the ground. They allegedly snatched her gold chain, locket and mobile phone before fleeing.

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The woman suffered injuries in the attack, lost consciousness and was admitted to hospital for treatment. The police registered an FIR under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Civil Lines police station.

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During the investigation, the Crime Branch, Sector 17, used technical surveillance and human intelligence to identify the suspects. The team arrested three men and a juvenile near the auto stand in the Civil Lines area on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Ajit of Mitepur village in Mainpuri district, Veerpal, alias Satish, of Bhupka village in Jalaun district, and Saurabh of Kura village in Agra district, all in Uttar Pradesh, along with a juvenile.

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ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said the three accused, all aged 18, were living in Rajiv Nagar and knew one another. They allegedly conspired to commit the robbery. Saurabh borrowed a scooter from his PG owner, and the four used it to target the woman. The police are questioning the accused, while the juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.