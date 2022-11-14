Kala Utsav to be held from November 21-26 in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, November 14

The state-level Kala Utsav, an event to promote arts in education, will be held from November 21 to November 26 in the national capital, a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said.

The Kala Utsav is an initiative of the Ministry of Education under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talents of school students.

"The event helps in enhancing various skills of participants and prepares them as ambassadors of our culture. It helps schools students in identifying and understanding our diverse tangible and intangible cultural expressions," the circular said.

"Through the Kala Utsav, students will get the opportunity to understand and celebrate cultural diversity at district, state and national levels," it said.

The ministry has also issued a set of guidelines and a detailed schedule for the programme.

Students from Class 9 to Class 12 of any government, government-aided and private school can participate in the Kala Utsav, the circular said.