Kamala Nehru College becomes DU’s first ‘Zero-Waste Institution’

Kamala Nehru College has become the first college under the University of Delhi to be recognised as a ‘Zero-Waste Institution’, marking a significant step towards sustainable campus practices in the capital.

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The recognition was conferred on April 30 during an event held on the college premises, where Shashwat Saurabh, Deputy Commissioner (Central Zone), Municipal Corporation of Delhi, presented the certificate under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

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The programme, titled *Awareness on Zero-Waste Management Practices*, began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, followed by an address by Principal Prof. Pavitra Bhardwaj. She highlighted the institution’s journey since its establishment in 1964 and reiterated its commitment to maintaining an eco-friendly and garbage-free campus. She also underlined the role of the college’s Solid Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) Committee, which works in coordination with the MCD.

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Among those present were Assistant Commissioner Rajiv Nayan (Central Zone, MCD) and Swachh Survekshan brand ambassador Shammi Talwar, who stressed the importance of waste segregation at source, including at the household level, to address the city’s growing garbage challenge.

Addressing students, Saurabh emphasised the need for collective responsibility in waste management. He lauded sanitation workers for their efforts and urged students to act as “brand ambassadors of change”, adding that responsible citizenship must go beyond the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle.

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The event concluded with a student-led skit on waste management and the distribution of participation certificates, followed by the formal presentation of the ‘Zero-Waste Institution’ certificate to the college.