Home / Delhi / Kamala Nehru College celebrates 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

Kamala Nehru College celebrates 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Delhi University. File
Kamala Nehru College of the University of Delhi on Thursday commemorated the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ with a patriotic programme held on its campus.

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Prof Yogesh Singh, as the chief guest. Guests of honour included Prof Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges; Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar; and Prof Manoj Prasad, Chairperson of the Governing Body of Kamala Nehru College.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a Saraswati Vandana presented by Sangeetika, the Indian Music Society of the college.

A floral tribute was paid to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in recognition of his contribution to India’s freedom movement and literary heritage. The event also featured the rendition of the Delhi University Kulgeet, reflecting the university’s academic traditions, collective identity and shared institutional values.

