Kamala Nehru College launches DU’s 1st pre-marital communication centre

In a first-of-its-kind initiative at Delhi University (DU), Kamala Nehru College (KNC) has established a Pre-Marital Communication Centre (PMCC), titled ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, to promote healthy relationships, mutual understanding and effective communication among young adults.

The centre, established under the mentorship of the National Commission for Women (NCW), aims to equip students with the skills needed to build respectful, healthy and sustainable relationships while encouraging informed decisions about their personal lives.

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NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar inaugurated the centre in the presence of students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.

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The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the importance of communication, understanding and mutual respect in relationships, helping young people develop a better understanding of interpersonal dynamics before marriage.

Welcoming the initiative, college principal Prof Pavitra Bhardwaj described it as a meaningful step towards encouraging dialogue, mutual understanding and informed relationship choices among young people.

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With the establishment of ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, Kamala Nehru College has become the first college under Delhi University to introduce a dedicated pre-marital communication centre, marking a new initiative in promoting relationship awareness and communication skills among students.