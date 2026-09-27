Kanjhawala, Rani Khera, Baprola could redraw Capital’s jobs map

The proposed New Industrial Policy 2026-2036 is being shaped around clean, technology-driven and knowledge-based industries, with the government consulting industry stakeholders before finalising the framework. The identified land comprises 920 acres at Kanjhawala, 147 acres at Rani Khera and 81 acres at Baprola.

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From old industrial relocation to a new economic geography

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The significant part is not merely the acreage. All three locations already have a policy and planning history, meaning the government is attempting to convert long-pending industrial land into functioning economic infrastructure rather than announce another greenfield concept.

Kanjhawala’s roughly 920-acre industrial area has been in the pipeline for years, while Rani Khera has been notified as an industrial area and Baprola as an industrial park.

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There is also evidence that Kanjhawala has now moved beyond the planning stage as DSIIDC floated a tender this month for boundary-wall, security-gate and related works for the new industrial area.

The policy direction also marks a departure from Delhi’s traditional industrial challenge. Instead of simply finding space for existing polluting or non-conforming units, the government wants higher-value, lower-environmental-impact businesses, including technology and knowledge sectors, while improving ease of doing business.

For Delhi residents, the practical consequence could be significant because industrial growth will be moving towards Outer Delhi, bringing workplaces closer to large residential catchments rather than concentrating economic activity in established commercial districts.

The real test, however, will be whether the 1,148 acres acquire the roads, utilities, connectivity, approvals and plug-and-play infrastructure needed to make companies actually invest, rather than becoming another long-running land-and-plan exercise.

The timing also coincides with the Centre’s BHAVYA industrial-park programme, which is designed around investment-ready industrial infrastructure and plug-and-play facilities.