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Home / Delhi / Kapil Mishra urges advocates to build strong India

Kapil Mishra urges advocates to build strong India

Joins them for PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Rouse Avenue Court

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:36 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Delhi Labour, Law & Justice and Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday joined advocates at Rouse Avenue Court to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, followed by a discussion on the role of advocates in building a strong Bharat.
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The programme was organised by the Central Delhi Court Bar Association (Rouse Avenue Court), in association with ‘Lawyers for Democracy’, at Dr Ambedkar Multipurpose Hall in the court complex. A large number of advocates participated in the programme and discussed the role of the legal fraternity in nation building.

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Mishra said lawyers and legal professionals would have an important role in helping build a developed Bharat by 2047. He emphasised that advocates, apart from strengthening the justice delivery system, should contribute to nation building and maintain continuous dialogue on issues related to law and justice.

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Mishra also highlighted the Prime Minister’s call for a drug-free youth during ‘Mann Ki Baat’, saying the campaign was being taken forward in Delhi and across the country. He stressed that participation from all sections of society was necessary to combat drug abuse.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the PM SVANidhi Yojana during ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Through this scheme, around 35 lakh women have successfully expanded their small businesses. To empower daughters and women and make them self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several such schemes that are giving new wings to Nari Shakti today.”

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Mishra also said Prime Minister Modi would complete 25 years as Head of State on October 7, describing it as a significant achievement. He said there was enthusiasm across the country over the occasion and that people would collectively undertake initiatives of service and resolve.

He said ‘Mann Ki Baat’ provides a platform for highlighting positive initiatives, achievements and public participation from different parts of the country, while strengthening the spirit of service, resolve and nation building.

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