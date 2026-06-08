Karawal Nagar gets sewage management project worth Rs 138 cr

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Sunday announced a Rs 138 crore sewer infrastructure project for Karawal Nagar, as the Bharatiya Janata Party launched its public outreach campaign to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

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The announcement was made at a public meeting in Karawal Nagar attended by local MLA and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, MP Manoj Tiwari, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, MLA Ajay Mahawar and North-East District BJP President UK Chaudhary.

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The programme was part of the BJP’s “Seva Samarpan Pakhwada” being observed from June 5 to 21.

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Gupta said the Delhi Government had accelerated development works across the constituency, adding, “Development works worth over Rs 300 crore have been approved in the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency during the past year through the Chief Minister’s Development Fund, MLA Fund, and the Yamuna Paar Development Board. Several key projects have been accelerated in the area.”

Announcing the sewer project, Gupta said, “The work for the project has commenced, which will significantly speed up sewer infrastructure development in Sonia Vihar, Milan

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Garden, Chauhan Patti, Sabhapur Extension, and other areas. In addition, efforts are continuously being made to replace old water supply lines, mechanically clean aging sewer systems, and improve drinking water supply.”

Malhotra highlighted the Centre’s contribution to Delhi’s infrastructure development. “For 11 of the last 12 years, the BJP was in the opposition in Delhi, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuously provided development infrastructure to the city. Numerous roads, metro projects, and the Delhi–Meerut rail line were developed, while Bharat Mandapam and the new complex in Dwarka have transformed Delhi into a world class convention and meeting destination,” he added.

Referring to the new project, Malhotra added, “Along with providing Karawal Nagar the sewer development project, we have also succeeded in nearly cleaning Yamuna from Sonia Vihar to Wazirabad.”

The CM also informed residents that three Atal Canteens had already been launched in the area and three Arogya Mandirs had been approved to strengthen healthcare facilities.