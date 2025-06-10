Karnataka Dy CM leads delegation to study MCD’s waste management, urban planning initiatives

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with a senior delegation from his state, met with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh at the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday to study the civic body’s initiatives in solid waste management, Master Plan-2041, and building by-laws.

The meeting took place at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, where the visiting delegation was received by Mayor Singh, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Additional Commissioner Angel Bhati and other senior officials from both Delhi and Karnataka.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Mayor said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us that the Karnataka delegation has come to study our work related to Master Plan-2041, solid waste management, and building by-laws. Our models, especially those related to legacy waste disposal, are now being looked at by other states for replication.”

Deputy CM Shivakumar praised Delhi’s urban governance practices and highlighted the significance of the visit. “Delhi is a historic city with a population larger than Bengaluru. Our main objective is to learn from Delhi’s approach to solid waste management, town planning, and building regulations,” he said.

The Karnataka delegation also visited the Okhla Landfill Site and a waste-to-energy plant to observe Delhi’s legacy waste processing and sanitation initiatives firsthand. — TNS