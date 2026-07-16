DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Karol Bagh gets two new cop booths for community policing

Karol Bagh gets two new cop booths for community policing

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Integrated police booth in Karol Bagh
Advertisement

Delhi Police inaugurated two integrated police facilitation booths in Karol Bagh to strengthen community policing, improve public access to police services and enhance surveillance in one of the Capital’s busiest commercial hubs, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Zone-I, Devesh Chandra Srivastava inaugurated the Kalka Das Police Booth and the Arpit Gol Chakkar Police Booth on July 14. The initiative is aimed at improving public safety, ensuring faster police response and reinforcing police-public partnership through technology-enabled policing.

Advertisement

The Kalka Das Police Booth has been established at the strategic junction of Police Stations Karol Bagh, DBG Road and Paharganj, while the Arpit Gol Chakkar Police Booth has been set up at another high-footfall location in the market. Police said the booths would cater to thousands of residents, shoppers, commuters and visitors every day.

Advertisement

Equipped with LED display screens, CCTV cameras, public address systems, computers and high-speed internet connectivity, the booths will serve as citizen facilitation centres. Members of the public will be able to register complaints, seek assistance in lodging FIRs, report cyber-related complaints and obtain guidance on various police services. The facilities will normally function from 10 am to 6 pm, with police deployment during night hours as required.

Police said the booths have also been conceived as part of the district’s anti-terror preparedness and public safety measures. During the inauguration, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma sought the deployment of a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle alongside the booths.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts