Karol Bagh gets two new cop booths for community policing

Delhi Police inaugurated two integrated police facilitation booths in Karol Bagh to strengthen community policing, improve public access to police services and enhance surveillance in one of the Capital’s busiest commercial hubs, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Zone-I, Devesh Chandra Srivastava inaugurated the Kalka Das Police Booth and the Arpit Gol Chakkar Police Booth on July 14. The initiative is aimed at improving public safety, ensuring faster police response and reinforcing police-public partnership through technology-enabled policing.

Advertisement

The Kalka Das Police Booth has been established at the strategic junction of Police Stations Karol Bagh, DBG Road and Paharganj, while the Arpit Gol Chakkar Police Booth has been set up at another high-footfall location in the market. Police said the booths would cater to thousands of residents, shoppers, commuters and visitors every day.

Advertisement

Equipped with LED display screens, CCTV cameras, public address systems, computers and high-speed internet connectivity, the booths will serve as citizen facilitation centres. Members of the public will be able to register complaints, seek assistance in lodging FIRs, report cyber-related complaints and obtain guidance on various police services. The facilities will normally function from 10 am to 6 pm, with police deployment during night hours as required.

Police said the booths have also been conceived as part of the district’s anti-terror preparedness and public safety measures. During the inauguration, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma sought the deployment of a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle alongside the booths.