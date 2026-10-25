Kedar Nath Sahni’s life an example of discipline, service: Nadda

The event, organised by the Delhi BJP and presided over by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, was attended by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, among other leaders.

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Recalling Sahni’s contribution to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP, Nadda said he strengthened the organisation through systematic working, dialogue and close engagement with party workers. He said Sahni believed in consulting all stakeholders before taking decisions and resolving differences through discussion rather than haste.

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Nadda highlighted Sahni’s role in assisting displaced families, including refugees who arrived in Delhi after Partition. He also recalled his contribution during the Emergency, when he worked underground to maintain organisational coordination, and his efforts to assist families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and those displaced from Kashmir.

Describing Sahni as a leader who placed organisational responsibility above personal interests, Nadda said his approach to politics was rooted in public service and effective governance. He also recalled Sahni’s involvement in election campaigns and his ability to motivate party workers during challenging situations.

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Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said Sahni’s life offered lessons in simplicity, patience, sacrifice and dignity. He recalled how the senior leader remained accessible to party workers and treated them as family, irrespective of their positions in the organisation.

“At a time when the dignity of public discourse is eroding in politics, Sahni’s life reminds us that service is greater than power, and character commands greater respect than position,” Malhotra said.

He also recalled the contribution of Sahni, Vijay Kumar Malhotra and Madan Lal Khurana in building the BJP’s organisational base in Delhi, describing their collective efforts as instrumental in strengthening the party.

Speaker Gupta, recalling his association with Sahni, said the leader’s simplicity, warmth and guidance had left a lasting impression on him. He said Sahni had guided him at different stages of his political journey, including when he contested the Delhi University Students’ Union election in 1984 and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election in 1997.

Gupta said Sahni’s experience and guidance had also helped him when he was entrusted with the responsibility of chairman of the MCD Standing Committee in 2007.

Sahni, who served as Delhi’s Chief Executive Councillor, Delhi BJP president and Governor, was remembered by the speakers for his organisational skills, commitment to party workers and contribution to public life.