Kedar Nath Sahni’s life an example of discipline, service: Nadda
Recalling Sahni’s contribution to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP, Nadda said he strengthened the organisation through systematic working, dialogue and close engagement with party workers. He said Sahni believed in consulting all stakeholders before taking decisions and resolving differences through discussion rather than haste
Union Health Minister JP Nadda pays tributes to former Delhi BJP president and former Governor Kedar Nath Sahni on his 100th birth anniversary during an event at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on Saturday. Speaker of Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra are also present. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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