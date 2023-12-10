Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

PTI

New Delhi, December 9

AAP leader Sanjay Singh today urged a Delhi court to release him, saying no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody. He was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise scam.

Singh’s counsel made the submission before Special Judge MK Nagpal during the hearing of his bail application.

“The ED has already filed its chargesheet against me after the completion of the investigation. I am not required for the custodial interrogation any further. There is no purpose to keep me in further custody,” Singh’s counsel told the court on his behalf.

The ED said the probe was ongoing and if released on bail, Singh could hamper the investigation, tamper with the evidence as well as influence the witnesses.

In the course of hearing on bail application, the fifth supplementary prosecution complaint filed against Singh was also taken out from a sealed envelope. It was again directed to be kept in the envelope as question of protection of identity of one of the prosecution witnesses was pending before the competent committee under the Witness Protection Scheme.

“For the sake of convenience, a copy of the said supplementary complaint has been filed on record today on behalf of the ED using a pseudo name for the said witness in above said complaint at different places,” the judge said.

The ED has alleged Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy. The court will further hear the matter on December 12.