Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena tried to influence the case filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi in the Supreme Court.

He said the L-G appointed the advocate in the case for Delhi Government who had been representing him L-G in the same case “apparently with an aim to hide the truth”. “How can one advocate represents two parties in same case? This amounts to criminal contempt of court,” Kejriwal said today during in a press conference.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party mayoral candidate Dr Shelly Oberoi had filed a case in the SC over various “unconstitutional practices” being followed in the polls sanctioned by the L-G office.

“Delhi Government and L-G Office were two different parties to the same case. This was because the views of both these parties were very different. Delhi Government had asked the Secretary of the Urban Development Department to appoint Gautam Narayan as its lawyer. But on February 9, the LG issued an order and sent it to the Urban Development Secretary to engage the services of Tushar Mehta — who was already lawyer of the Delhi L-G in the same case,” Kejriwal said.