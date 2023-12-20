Kejri, Stalin deliberate on how to ‘save’ democracy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin before today’s INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi.

During their discussions, Kejriwal deliberated on the current political situation in the country.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said: “Today, democracy is being ended in the country. The two CMs discussed how everyone could come together to save the democracy and uphold Dr BR Ambedkar’s Constitution. This was not just political parties coming together but also the 135 crore population of this country rallying under the banner of the INDIA bloc.”

Chadha said today, anyone who questions the BJP-led government is either arrested or suspended. If senior leaders of AAP like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain express their willingness to join the BJP, they would be out of jail within two minutes, he claimed.

On Monday, Kejriwal had met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, along with other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. Also, on Monday itself, there was a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

