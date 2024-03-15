Kejri takes ED to court over excise case summons

New Delhi, March 14
A Delhi sessions court will resume hearing on Friday arguments on an application filed by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging a lower court’s summons to him on two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for evading its summons in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal heard arguments on the first order summoning Kejriwal, which had granted him exemption from appearing in person on February 17 and directed him to appear on March 16.
Kejriwal’s lawyer, Ramesh Gupta, urged the court to grant exemption from personal appearance or stay the proceedings. Gupta stated, “Please grant the stay on the order, or grant exemption from personal appearance before magisterial court.” He added, “I abandon my request for stay on the proceedings but am asking for his exemption from personal appearance. My earnest request is pass an interim order only to that extent.”
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, opposed the application, stating that Kejriwal had approached the court “at the last moment” and accused him of suppressing the order. Raju argued, “He (Kejriwal) says he is a common man and he claims to represent common men. Can he be allowed to make excuses like these?” The defence counsel countered, “Ye (ED) uska juloos nikalna chahte hain (They want to parade him).” The court adjourned the matter until the next day to hear arguments on the second appeal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; likely to join AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them