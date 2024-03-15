Kejri takes ED to court over excise case summons

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

A Delhi sessions court will resume hearing on Friday arguments on an application filed by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging a lower court’s summons to him on two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for evading its summons in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal heard arguments on the first order summoning Kejriwal, which had granted him exemption from appearing in person on February 17 and directed him to appear on March 16.

Kejriwal’s lawyer, Ramesh Gupta, urged the court to grant exemption from personal appearance or stay the proceedings. Gupta stated, “Please grant the stay on the order, or grant exemption from personal appearance before magisterial court.” He added, “I abandon my request for stay on the proceedings but am asking for his exemption from personal appearance. My earnest request is pass an interim order only to that extent.”

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, opposed the application, stating that Kejriwal had approached the court “at the last moment” and accused him of suppressing the order. Raju argued, “He (Kejriwal) says he is a common man and he claims to represent common men. Can he be allowed to make excuses like these?” The defence counsel countered, “Ye (ED) uska juloos nikalna chahte hain (They want to parade him).” The court adjourned the matter until the next day to hear arguments on the second appeal.

