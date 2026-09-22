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Home / Delhi / Kejriwal, AAP leaders face contempt heat as ‘controversial’ posts remain online

Kejriwal, AAP leaders face contempt heat as ‘controversial’ posts remain online

Six weeks to reply: Delhi HC puts spotlight on whether social-media attacks on judges can outlive the courtroom dispute

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal
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The Delhi High Court has put the spotlight back on a wider question confronting public life after a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj was told on Monday that Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had not removed social-media posts alleged to be contemptuous of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

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The court directed petitioner Ashok Chaitanya to place the material on record through an affidavit and gave the respondents time to file their replies.

The matter will be heard on November 16.

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The proceedings stem from social-media posts and videos concerning Justice Sharma's handling of the Delhi excise-policy case. She had initiated criminal contempt proceedings after taking note of the material and subsequently recused herself from the case.

The immediate issue is, therefore, no longer merely what was posted, but whether the allegedly objectionable material remains accessible and what legal consequences may follow.

The case names Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Vinay Mishra and Durgesh Pathak. The respondents have also sought access to material forming the basis of the proceedings.

For normal public, the importance of this case extends beyond AAP or the excise case as the proceedings test the boundary between political criticism, social-media amplification and protection of the judiciary's authority in an era when a disputed post can remain searchable long after a hearing ends.

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