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Home / Delhi / Kejriwal, AAP leaders stopped by police from marching towards PM residence over E20 petrol issue

Kejriwal, AAP leaders stopped by police from marching towards PM residence over E20 petrol issue

Protest comes days after AAP held an 'Ethanol Town Hall' and launched a signature campaign against E20 fuel

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:16 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, party leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia and others sit on Firoz Shah Road after being stopped by the police during their protest march towards the Prime Minister's residence against E20 petrol, in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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Delhi Police on Tuesday stopped AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards the Prime Minister's residence with around 100 people to submit over 2.30 lakh petitions against E20 petrol, prompting them to stage a protest on Firoz Shah Road.

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Kejriwal, along with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Jasmine Shah and other party leaders, sat on the road after being stopped by the police.

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The AAP had begun the march with around 100 people to submit the petitions, collected from people across the country, against the government's policy of promoting E20 petrol, alleging that the ethanol-blended fuel was adversely affecting vehicle owners.

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Addressing supporters before the march, Kejriwal said the party was carrying more than 2.30 lakh petitions signed by people from across the country and urged the government to listen to the concerns of crores of vehicle owners.

"We are going to the Prime Minister's residence with over 2.30 lakh petitions signed by people from across the country. We want the government to listen to the concerns of crores of vehicle owners who are facing problems because of E20 petrol," he said.

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Police sources said the protesters would not be allowed to proceed beyond 5, Firoz Shah Road.

"No one will be allowed ahead of 5, Firoz Shah Road. We have deployed adequate security, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, to maintain law and order," a police source said.

The protest comes days after the AAP held an "Ethanol Town Hall" and launched a signature campaign against E20 fuel.

Kejriwal had earlier written to the prime minister seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over ethanol-blended petrol. He had also demanded that consumers be given the option to choose between pure petrol and E20 at fuel stations.

Kejriwal alleged that the government was continuing with the policy despite concerns raised by the public.

"People are asking why the government is forcing E20 petrol despite complaints from vehicle owners. We only want people to have the choice of buying pure petrol and E20, and if E20 is being promoted, it should be sold at a lower price," he said.

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