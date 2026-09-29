Kejriwal accuses Delhi Police of shielding minister Parvesh

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Delhi Police were trying to protect Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh over the alleged slapping of a man in Tilak Nagar and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the minister.

Kejriwal made the allegations while reacting to an incident in which Singh allegedly slapped a youngster during a visit to a newly constructed road in Tilak Nagar on Sunday.

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In a video message, Kejriwal said the PM should take action against the minister and those responsible for alleged corruption in the construction of the road instead of making efforts to connect with GenZ through social media activities and public events.

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“Prime Minister Narendra Modi puts on all kinds of theatrics to connect with GenZ. Sometimes he wakes up at midnight to make reels, and sometimes he goes bhajan-clubbing. Yet GenZ is still not connecting with him,” Kejriwal said.

Referring to the Tilak Nagar incident, he alleged that people had demonstrated that the newly constructed road could be broken apart with their bare hands and claimed that Singh pulled and slapped a youngster who was present at the spot.

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Kejriwal said Modi should ensure the arrest of the minister over the incident and take action against those responsible for the alleged corruption in the road construction. He claimed such action would help the PM connect with young people without the need for social media campaigns.

The AAP leader also alleged that the Delhi Police had received “orders from above” to protect Singh. He accused the BJP government of protecting its minister and those allegedly involved in corruption.

“PM Modi will protect his minister, protect corruption, and then still think that GenZ in this country will connect with him,” Kejriwal said.