Kejriwal ‘deeply involved’ in liquor scam, says BJP

New Delhi, May 24
In a sharp rebuttal to remarks of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, at a press conference on Friday, accused the Delhi Chief Minister of being “deeply involved” in the ongoing liquor scam.
No thief or criminal admits that he has committed theft. Every criminal calls himself innocent, but the people of Delhi know about Kejriwal that he has committed the liquor scam. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President
Sachdeva’s remarks come as tensions rise ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast.
Sachdeva didn’t mince words as he addressed the media, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal has himself accepted today that he is an experienced thief, but now the theft has been caught.” He emphasised that the investigation into Kejriwal’s role, who is currently out on interim bail, is ongoing. “After June 1, he will once again be back in judicial custody,” Sachdeva asserted.
The Delhi BJP President highlighted the high-profile nature of the case, indicating that the law would run its course. “Everyone knows the role of Kejriwal in this entire liquor scam. The law will do its job, and others whose role is in this scam will also have to come under investigation.”
Sachdeva further criticised Kejriwal’s attempt to maintain his innocence, suggesting that public sentiment was against him. “No thief or criminal admits that they have committed theft. Every criminal calls himself innocent, but the people of Delhi know about Kejriwal, that he has committed the liquor scam,” he said, pointing out that former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s ongoing detention without bail was a testament to the gravity of the allegations.
Referring to recent legal developments, Sachdeva mentioned the High Court’s strong remarks while rejecting Sisodia’s bail plea. “This week itself, the High Court has highlighted many irregularities and noted the suspicious actions like the frequent changing of mobile phones,” he added.
Sachdeva suggested that Kejriwal’s recent statements were a strategic move ahead of the elections. “Giving such a statement just before the election is Kejriwal’s strategy,” he said, but warned that the tactic would not work. “He should not think anymore that he can mislead the people of Delhi now because the people of Delhi understand his truth.”
In a sharp rebuttal to Arvind Kejriwal’s recent press conference on Friday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the Delhi Chief Minister of being deeply involved in the ongoing liquor scam investigation. Sachdeva’s remarks come as tensions rise ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...