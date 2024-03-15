Kejriwal doing politics of religion: State BJP chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of engaging in religious politics and expressed concerns about his silence on various issues affecting different religious communities.

During a press conference, Sachdeva criticised Kejriwal for allegedly prioritising religious interests over humanitarian concerns. He said, “Kejriwal only wants to indulge in religious politics because he has lost all human empathy within him.”

Highlighting what he perceives as Kejriwal’s selective silence, Sachdeva questioned, “Why has Kejriwal, who spends taxpayers’ money to provide salaries to Muslim clerics, remained silent on priests, granthis and Christians?”

Furthermore, he flayed Kejriwal’s lack of condemnation regarding atrocities against Hindu and Sikh women in Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as recent incidents of temple desecration. He remarked, “Kejriwal doesn’t even speak up against atrocities on Hindu and Sikh women in Pakistan and Afghanistan, let alone condemning shameful incidents like the recent desecration of temples.”

Describing Kejriwal’s language as reminiscent of other polarising figures, Sachdeva likened it to Asaduddin Owaisi and Mamata Banerjee.

He accused Kejriwal of not addressing issues beyond his own religious interests during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Moreover, Sachdeva criticised the allocation of taxpayers’ money under Kejriwal’s administration, saying, “The taxpayers’ money which Kejriwal talks about is used to provide a salary of Rs 42,000 to Muslim clerics in Delhi, yet Kejriwal has never spoken up for priests, pastors or scholars. The people of Delhi want to know why.”

Addressing Kejriwal’s alleged distortion of facts, Sachdeva referenced the BJP’s manifesto and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He questioned Kejriwal’s opposition to the CAA implementation, stating, “Today, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling Nehru’s assurance, then why is Kejriwal in so much pain?”

