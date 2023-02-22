Kejriwal felicitates 24 senior citizens

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated senior citizens of the Capital on Varishth Samman Utsav on Tuesday.

In all, 24 senior citizens were felicitated in five categories: iconic senior citizens, elderly in art and culture, elderly in sports, elderly in medicines, and freedom fighters of Delhi.

The Department of Social Welfare had, in 2020-21, announced Varishth Samman Utsav to felicitate senior citizens to celebrate 75 years of Independence. “Every senior citizen makes a valuable contribution to society. This award is a recognition of their contribution to Delhi’s development,” said Kejriwal, congratulating all elderly persons who were awarded on the occasion.

“It is amazing that each person, irrespective of his age, has the passion to contribute to the well-being of society,” the CM said.

He noted that the “healthcare model” of Delhi was competing with the best models in the world. “Only a handful of countries have a healthcare model as good as Delhi’s,” the CM said.

“There are a few countries where healthcare is completely free. This is not the case even in the US. The Delhi healthcare model has surpassed that of the US. What even the US couldn’t do, the Delhi Government has made it possible for its citizens,” noted Kejriwal.

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said, “It is difficult to conceive of a society without elders. Our history, traditions and heritage will be lost if we are cut off from our elders. And if we are cut off from our history, heritage and traditions, we may build a society, but it will be of no use.”