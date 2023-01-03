Kejriwal flags off 50 electric buses

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today flagged off 50 new low floor electric buses from Rajghat depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation. The e-buses will connect Sector 37, Rohini, with various parts of the city.

With the induction of these new electric buses, the fleet of the Delhi Government has now increased to 7,379 under its city bus transportation service. The fleet includes 4,060 buses that are being operated under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,319 buses under the DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit Systems). The CM said, “The government is taking over 100 DMRC electric buses and will ply these on the Metro’s feeder routes from now on. In the second phase, 1,500 e-buses will be inducted by December 2023.

He added that Delhi would have a total of 10,480 buses by 2025, of which 8,280 would be e-buses. Kejriwal said 56 bus depots were being equipped with electric infrastructure to facilitate the transition.