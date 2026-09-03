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Home / Delhi / Kejriwal hits out at Centre after Satyendar Jain gets bail, questions his arrest

Kejriwal hits out at Centre after Satyendar Jain gets bail, questions his arrest

AAP convener hits out at PM Modi; Saurabh Bharadwaj calls BJP’s ‘Operation Punjab’ a failure

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:51 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the arrest of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain after he was granted bail, alleging that the case against him was “weak”.

Reacting to Jain’s bail, Kejriwal said it was unclear why he had been arrested, claiming that he was not sent to police custody for interrogation and was instead directly remanded to judicial custody.

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“Why was Satyendar Jain arrested? No one understands,” Kejriwal said, adding that in criminal cases, police custody is generally sought for interrogation before an accused is sent to judicial custody.

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He further claimed that the case against Jain was so weak that he secured bail within just 10 days.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said, “What did you achieve by this?” He accused the PM of constantly thinking about sending people to jail instead of focusing on running the country.

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He said Modi’s conduct was more like that of a village police station in-charge than that of the Prime Minister.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also reacted to Jain’s bail, posting, “Satyamev Jayate!” He added, “Satyendar Jain granted bail. BJP’s ‘Operation Punjab’ fails.”

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