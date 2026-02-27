'Kejriwal imandaar hai': Delhi ex-CM breaks down after being discharged in liquor policy case

In his first reaction after being discharged in the alleged Delhi excise policy corruption case, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal became visibly emotional, calling the court’s decision a moment of “truth prevailing”.

Advertisement

Kejriwal, who had faced months of legal scrutiny and political attacks, said the ruling reaffirmed his faith in the judicial process.

Advertisement

A Delhi court discharged Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, observing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to provide sufficient evidence to sustain the allegations. The case had centered on alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, triggering a major political controversy.

Advertisement

Addressing party workers and supporters, Kejriwal said the past months had been “deeply painful” for him and his family. He maintained that the charges were baseless and politically motivated.

He said, “The BJP was accusing us. Today, the court dismissed all charges and discharged all the accused. We have faith in the Indian judicial system, and I sincerely thank the judge for delivering justice.”

Advertisement

Kejriwal added, “God was with us. Satyamev Jayate — truth has won.” He alleged that top leaders from the opposition had tried to weaken the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politically.

Recalling the ordeal, he said, “We were kept in jail for years, and television debates labeled Kejriwal as corrupt. But today, the court has proven otherwise.” He emphasised the integrity of the party leaders, stating, “Kejriwal imandaar hai aur Manish Sisodia imandaar hai.”

The court, in its order, noted that serious allegations must be supported by credible material and that attributing a central conspiratorial role without evidence cannot stand. The ruling marks a significant development in the high-profile case that had drawn national attention.